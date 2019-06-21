Speech to Text for Group set to meet to fight the stigma behind addiction

local organizations are hoping that the faces and voices of recovery will help end the stigma behind addiction... a panel of local leaders is coming together tomorrow... they hope to share information that will help others better understand addiction. the wabash valley recovery alliance is hosting the forum. it's a year-old organization with a goal of bringing the community together to battle addiction.. tomorrow..those who have struggled... will share their stories.. that's taking place at the vigo county public library starting at 10 a.m.. its open to everyone. if you can't make it.. the event will also be live streamed on both organization's facebook