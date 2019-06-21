Speech to Text for Illinois' governor signs bills banning immigrant detention centers and allowing undocumented student

student wages and university scholarships. new laws in illinois are aimed at protecting the illinois' immigrant community... illinois governor jb pritzker signed three laws today... they come during a growing controversy with the federal government... house bill 20-40 bans detention centers in the state.... a second... house bill 16-37... keeps local law enforcement from acting as an extension of ice.. and house bill 26-91... allows undocumented and transgender students to receive funding to go to college.. all bills go into effect immediately..