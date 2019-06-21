Speech to Text for ISU students to see higher tuition rates

impactful possible. new for you tonight at 6.. students at indiana state university will see slightly higher tuition rates. the "board of trustees finance committee" approved a 1 point 65 -percent increase for the next two school years. for an undergrad "in-state" student, that's a 73-dollar per semester increase over last year. in the 20--20 .. 20--21 school year, it's up 115 dollars a semester. the second year's increase includes a 40-dollar health and wellnnes fee. these numbers are lower than the initial proposed increases. "we felt we had a responsibility to go back and look at the budget and see if we could make that work. and{splic} it helps our students tremendously. it's make education more affordable while also still providing a quality education." overall, student tuition represents about 52 percent of the total general fund revenues for the university. the board also signed off on increases for