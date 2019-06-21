Clear

ISU students to see higher tuition rates

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 6:29 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 6:29 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

impactful possible. new for you tonight at 6.. students at indiana state university will see slightly higher tuition rates. the "board of trustees finance committee" approved a 1 point 65 -percent increase for the next two school years. for an undergrad "in-state" student, that's a 73-dollar per semester increase over last year. in the 20--20 .. 20--21 school year, it's up 115 dollars a semester. the second year's increase includes a 40-dollar health and wellnnes fee. these numbers are lower than the initial proposed increases. "we felt we had a responsibility to go back and look at the budget and see if we could make that work. and{splic} it helps our students tremendously. it's make education more affordable while also still providing a quality education." overall, student tuition represents about 52 percent of the total general fund revenues for the university. the board also signed off on increases for
