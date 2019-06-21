Speech to Text for Open Arms Christian Ministries opening its doors to boys in the fall

is not worth your life. open arms christian ministries has been a home for girls for many years. but the group felt there was a lack of resources for boys. so, it decided to do something about it. the foster care service plans to open its doors to boys. news 10's richard solomon spoke with a case manager. he shares more on the hope to make an everlasting impact on young lives. jerry mathis has seen first hand how vital it is for young boys to have a male role model in their lives. he told me..he's hoping to be just that for the boys. " soon...many young boys will hear this.. nats "good morning welcome to open arms" ..as they walk in their newely remodeled service home. open arms ministries has always housed girls. but starting this fall...the group will be welcoming boys. "there's a great need for a place for boys to go" jerry mathis is a case manager for open arms. he plans to have a bigger role in the boys lives. "most of these kids don't have male role models male figures in their lives to look up to" the facility will house around 30 boys from ages 10 to 14. they will have different services and activities to keep them busy and active. mathis says as a mentor...he'll be able to mold the boys' young minds. "we can help them grow so they can flourish in a foster home and not get bounced around from place to place" program director, marcie dierdorf-- has 17 years of experience with foster kids. she's seen how providing a stable roof over kids heads...gives the kids a sense of safety. "it'll look a lot like a normal home enviroment but just a very structured program that can help them heal and to be able to address their trama. overall..mathis plans to make sure the boys are successful. he simply wants to make sure they can start off on the right foot. "it's an awsome opportunity to help break those cycles so they can be productive citizens. " there's still work that needs to be done. they expect doors to offically be open right in time for fall.