Clear

Tips to prepare you in case your home receives storm damage

Tips to prepare you in case your home receives storm damage

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 6:22 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 6:22 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Tips to prepare you in case your home receives storm damage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in continuing in in continuing coverage.. after recent severe weather..some people in the wabash valley are left with little to nothing... that's why officals say it's important for you to have a plan... in case of any emergency... not only to keep your family safe... but also to have insurance so you can get some of your items back.. you're seeing video of the damage left behind by the e-f-2 tornado in greene county.. insurance agents say they've been hearing about trees falling into homes.. flooding.. and many other damages... they say it's important you have a plan "before" these situations happen... " during a fire or a complete loss, you're not thinking about the silverware and all the minute stuff, the kids toys. you know, you're thinking i got a couch, tvs and stuff of that nature, bed sets, you're not thinking about all the smaller items. " heres' how you can be prepared... talk with an agent as soon as possible.. keep your documents in a burn proof box.. and have photos.. proof of ownership..or even a tally of your valuables to help with the claims
Terre Haute
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Indianapolis
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Scattered Storms
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

As severe weather moves through, what is next...and when?

Image

Rose-Hulman's Cook Stadium is under construction

Image

Group set to meet to fight the stigma behind addiction

Image

Illinois' governor signs bills banning immigrant detention centers and allowing undocumented student

Image

ISU students to see higher tuition rates

Image

Open Arms Christian Ministries opening its doors to boys in the fall

Image

Tips to prepare you in case your home receives storm damage

Image

'60 Mentors in Six Months' Big Brother, Big Sister launches new campaign to pair kids with bigs

Image

After a fire destroyed historical Vermillion County grandstands, the new one is ready for this year'

Image

Honoring those who support dementia and Alzheimer's patients with 'The Longest Day Ever'

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield