Tips to prepare you in case your home receives storm damage

in continuing in in continuing coverage.. after recent severe weather..some people in the wabash valley are left with little to nothing... that's why officals say it's important for you to have a plan... in case of any emergency... not only to keep your family safe... but also to have insurance so you can get some of your items back.. you're seeing video of the damage left behind by the e-f-2 tornado in greene county.. insurance agents say they've been hearing about trees falling into homes.. flooding.. and many other damages... they say it's important you have a plan "before" these situations happen... " during a fire or a complete loss, you're not thinking about the silverware and all the minute stuff, the kids toys. you know, you're thinking i got a couch, tvs and stuff of that nature, bed sets, you're not thinking about all the smaller items. " heres' how you can be prepared... talk with an agent as soon as possible.. keep your documents in a burn proof box.. and have photos.. proof of ownership..or even a tally of your valuables to help with the claims