Speech to Text for '60 Mentors in Six Months' Big Brother, Big Sister launches new campaign to pair kids with bigs

"big brothers big "big "big brothers big sisters" has started "a new campaign".. it's called "60"-mentors in "6"-months. "right now".. there are "several children" in search of positive adult search of positive adult role models. chief photojournalist "mike latta".. caught-up with one of the kids looking to make a connection. he shows us.. it only takes "a small commitment".. to make big difference "in a child's life"! //////// //////// meet 8 year old breck. nat/// playing with legos. he's a typical 8 year old, he loves building with legos. "i just hit a ball all across the street from our house....really? " he likes to play baseball. "we are cub fans." and he's still on the fence about his little brother. do you like him? is he pretty cool? kind of (laughter) breck is one of 30 kids looking for a big brother or big sister match in the wabash valley. "so breck was one of the first interviews that i did when i came on as part of big brothers big sisters last year, so he has been on a wait list for almost a year." emily freeman with big brothers big sisters says unfortunately breck is not the only one. it's really sad, we have a lot of kids who you know have been on the wait list for close to a year if not longer so we are really trying to get the kiddos matched. meanwhile breck waits for someone who can play catch, help him build his legos and maybe take a trip. i'd like to go to the indianapolis zoo. in terre haute, i'm mike latta news 10. ////////// "if" you think you're a match "for breck".. or, any other child "on the waiting list".. make a point to visit "casey-online-youth dot org" an look "for the big brothers big sisters tab" right under programs. or, pick-up the phone and call 1-800-886-2952. you can also find all of this information when you're cruising through