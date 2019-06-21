Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

After a fire destroyed historical Vermillion County grandstands, the new one is ready for this year'

After a fire destroyed historical Vermillion County grandstands, the new one is ready for this year's fair

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 5:20 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 5:20 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for After a fire destroyed historical Vermillion County grandstands, the new one is ready for this year'

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

coming-up tonight at "6". "a long-awaited project".. is now complete "in vermillion county". in january 20-17.. "the historic grandstands" at the county fairgrounds burned to the ground. "the wooden grandstands" were in place since 19-33. "last summer".. "the state fire marshal".. told "news 10" "the cause" was undetermiend. however.. many local fire crews say.. it was "arson". to date.. no one has been identified or, arrested as a suspect. now.. after more than "2"-years and numerous fundraisers.. here's a look at what the grandstands look like "today"! "fair organizers say".. the all aluminum stands took "6"-months to build.. and they can hold nearly "12"-hundred people. ////// //////// "like i said, it's been a long 2 years without a grandstands, but it's fabulous now and everybody's worked together. so, we're just blessed as a community to have everyone in vermillion county." /////// the "9"-day the "9"-day fair kicks-off "tonigh with the queen and princess contests. you can catch all the action "at the new grandstands" at 6:30. for directions to the fairgrounds and a complete fair schedule.. we've go you covered "over at w-t-h-i t-v
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Rain still in the forecast
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tips to prepare you in case your home receives storm damage

Image

'60 Mentors in Six Months' Big Brother, Big Sister launches new campaign to pair kids with bigs

Image

After a fire destroyed historical Vermillion County grandstands, the new one is ready for this year'

Image

Honoring those who support dementia and Alzheimer's patients with 'The Longest Day Ever'

Image

141 Vigo County kids need your help, CASA is asking for volunteers

Image

New laws will have a big impact on local elections

Image

17-year-old hurt in crash after falling asleep at the wheel

Image

Diversity Walk Saturday Downtown 8am

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield