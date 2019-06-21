Speech to Text for After a fire destroyed historical Vermillion County grandstands, the new one is ready for this year'

coming-up tonight at "6". "a long-awaited project".. is now complete "in vermillion county". in january 20-17.. "the historic grandstands" at the county fairgrounds burned to the ground. "the wooden grandstands" were in place since 19-33. "last summer".. "the state fire marshal".. told "news 10" "the cause" was undetermiend. however.. many local fire crews say.. it was "arson". to date.. no one has been identified or, arrested as a suspect. now.. after more than "2"-years and numerous fundraisers.. here's a look at what the grandstands look like "today"! "fair organizers say".. the all aluminum stands took "6"-months to build.. and they can hold nearly "12"-hundred people. ////// //////// "like i said, it's been a long 2 years without a grandstands, but it's fabulous now and everybody's worked together. so, we're just blessed as a community to have everyone in vermillion county." /////// the "9"-day the "9"-day fair kicks-off "tonigh with the queen and princess contests. you can catch all the action "at the new grandstands" at 6:30. for directions to the fairgrounds and a complete fair schedule.. we've go you covered "over at w-t-h-i t-v