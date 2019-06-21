Speech to Text for Honoring those who support dementia and Alzheimer's patients with 'The Longest Day Ever'

"some health and advocate groups" are using "the start of the summer solstice" to draw attention solstice" to draw attention "to brain issues". they call it "the longest day ever". but for caregivers "of dementia alzheimer's patients".. "every day" is a long day. "signature healthcare" recognized those caregivers "today". they blew bubbles up to heaven.. to bless the caregivers. ////// /////// "we are indvidually thanking each one of the caregivers that walks into our building and recognizing them, and letting them know how much we love and appreicate what they do for our elders every day.." /////// there was "a prayer of hope and love" "for people impacted by the diseases". you'll hear just how wide-spread "alzheimer's disease is"