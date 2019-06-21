Speech to Text for 141 Vigo County kids need your help, CASA is asking for volunteers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's a need "not" going away.. and we keep bringing it "to your attention"! "casa" needs volunteers! here's why... "as of today".. "casa officials tell us".. "the county" has "539"-assigned cases. "the problem"? there are only "51"-active volunteers. and some of those volunteers have as many as "4"-cases. there are "141"-kids on the waiting list. they need help.. these kids need a voice "in the juvenile court system". //////// 11:58:15-11:58:34 /////// "it's a very dark side of our community. and a lot of people view it as it's not their problem cause it's not like specifically focused in like their family or their backyard but it is their backyard it's our community these children are our future they are our next leaders our congressmen..they are our future ." //////// training is //////// training is offered "every month". and they do offer the training "online" and "in person". for more detailed information on what it takes to be a volunteer.. be sure and reach out to "vigo county casa" their phone number? 812-231-5658.