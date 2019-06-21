Clear
Diversity Walk Saturday Downtown 8am

FREE!!! Sponsored by Hamilton Center, Inc.

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 12:28 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 12:35 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

eric talks with lynn hughes about the rescheduled diversity walk. it was postponed last saturday due to weather. now it's set for tomorrow. 8 a.m. registration 9:15 opening remarks 9:30 walk begins downtown terre haute terre haute and surrounding communities will come together to celebrate diversity and inclusion during the fifth annual diversity walk. the diversity walk, sponsored by hamilton center, inc., is a free event in downtown terre haute that welcomes all people of varying ages, races, creeds, colors, orientations, and physical limitations. join us as we "walk the walk" to unify our community and spread messages of respect and acceptance. the 1.5-mile walk will begin and end at the corner of 7 th street and wabash avenue in downtown terre haute. following the walk, participants are invited to stay for food, music, and an opportunity to come together in unity to celebrate the differences that make our community stronger. more than 3,000 people attended the walk in 2018, and we hope to make the 2019 event even bigger and better. register online at www.diversity walk.org. the diversity walk brings together a diverse group of people to break down barriers, build relationships and show what's possible with the right access, opportunities and support. together, we "walk the walk" and celebrate the strides we're taking to educate the community about the value of diversity and inclusion and the positive impact that it could have on our region's socio-economic strength and quality of life for all.
