Speech to Text for Friday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today: increasing today: increasing clouds, showers and storms. high: 81 tonight: showers, warmer. low: 68 tomorrow: showers and storms, still warm. high: 86 today: increasing clouds, showers and storms. high: 81 tonight: showers, warmer. low: 68 tomorrow: showers and storms, still today: increasing clouds, showers and storms. high: 81 tonight: showers, warmer. low: 68 tomorrow: showers and today: increasing clouds, showers and storms. high: 81 tonight: showers, warmer. low: 68 tomorrow: showers and storms, still warm. high: 86 today: increasing clouds, showers and storms. high: 81 tonight: showers, warmer. low: 68 tomorrow: showers and storms, still warm. high: 86 today: increasing clouds, showers and storms. high: 81 tonight: showers, warmer. low: 68 tomorrow: today: increasing clouds, showers and storms. high: 81 tonight: showers, warmer. low: 68 tomorrow: showers and storms, still warm. high: 86 today: increasing clouds, showers and storms. high: 81 tonight: showers, warmer. low: 68 tomorrow: showers and storms, still warm. high: 86 today: increasing clouds, showers and storms. high: 81 tonight: showers, warmer. low: 68 tomorrow: showers and storms, still warm. high: 86