Friday Afternoon Weather

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 12:25 PM
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 12:37 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

today: increasing clouds, showers and storms. high: 81 tonight: showers, warmer. low: 68 tomorrow: showers and storms, still warm. high: 86
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Rain still in the forecast
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

