All You Need to Know for Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a reminder to turn around, don't drown. this is video out of parke county from our "sky drone 10." recent rain has water-logged much of the county. Remember if you come across water on the road turn around, and do not drive through it. for a complete list of road closures across the two-state area check out wthitv. com

////

a traffic alert for drivers in vincennes. starting today a portion of 6th street will be closed. that's for street repairs. the portion is between college and st. clair. the road will be closed off and on into next week. and here in terre haute 9th street, from wabash to cherry, will be closed today through june 28th. that's for water main replacement.

///

if you've driven in terre haute you know how frustrating blocked railroad crossings can be. they can also be dangerous as emergency vehicles are stopped just like you. Now the federal railroad administration wants to hear from you about problem tracks. there are no federal laws to regulate slow or stopped trains. the f-r-a wants your comments by august 13th. we have a link on our website that will take you to the f-r-a page and walk you through the process. just go to wthitv.com and click on this story.

///

a terre haute man who was facing attempted murder charges will be back in court this morning. last week jon marshall requested a change of plea. that's after he pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury. Now he's awaiting a judge's to decide his fate. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us live this morning from the vigo county courthouse. she has more details on this case. jordan, what can you share? alia.. i was in the courtroom with marshall just last week. after pleading guilty he read a letter intended for the vietnam vet that he beat and robbed from. it was disturbing to hear the details of the case. during the hearing marshall entered a plea agreement. under the agreement several charges including attempted murder were dismissed. the charges tie back last july. that's when police say marshall robbed his stepfather. police say he and another man, dereck Worthington, taped the victim to a chair and cut his oxygen tank line. this left the victim not only injured physically, but also mentally because he suffered from ptsd after his time at war. the hearing begins at 9.a.m. i will be in the courtroom this morning to bring any updates that we learn. reporting live in terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10.

////

terre haute police continue looking for several suspects in a thursday night robbery. it happened just after 9:30 in the 14-hundred block of 2nd avenue. police say they found the victim in the area of 11th and locust streets. he was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. if you know anything call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop.

///

new this morning we have video showing a thursday night house fire. it happened a little before nine illinois time. firefighters were called to this home at 15454 east national road in marshall. no one was hurt. the house is a total loss.

///

and investigators say a death during a Thursday morning fire in parke county was a suicide. it happened at a mobile home in rosedale, indiana. officals say joseph collister set his home and garage on fire. they say he shot and killed himself after. authorities say the home is moderately damaged, but the garage is a total loss..

///

last night president trump signed off on a limited retaliatory air strike against iran. that's before changing his mind. white house sources confirmed this to cbs news. they say the decision came after the plan's first stages were already underway. it's unclear why the president reversed course. the strike was to have been in response to iran's downing of an unmanned u.s. drone earlier this week. we'll have continuing coverage on this story at the top of the hour on cbs this morning.

///

the red cross is one of several groups reaching out to help neighbors in need in greene county. that's after severe weather including a tornado happened on saturday. volunteers have been distributing food, water, and cleaning supplies. the united way has started a relief fund for tornado victims. money will support low and moderate income families throughout greene, owen and monroe counties. 100% of all money raised will go to saturday's tornado victims. more information is available at wthitv.com.