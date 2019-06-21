Clear

Thursday Early Forecast

Thursday Early Forecast

Posted: Jun 21, 2019 8:44 AM
Updated: Jun 21, 2019 8:44 AM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Thursday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

could get a little steamy. details straight ahead. this afternoon we're looking at sunshine, and it will be breezy. tonight a few showers could linger, but most of us will stay dry. overnight lows below average at 57. tomorrow another chance for rain rolls in, and we could see a few thunderstorms too. day time highs tomorrow warmer at 80 degrees. tomorrow night staying mostly cloudy with rain, and overnight lows dropping to 65. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. the water table determines flooding. true, or false?
Terre Haute
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Casey
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Brazil
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 66°
Marshall
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 66°
Rain still in the forecast
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

A Terre Haute man who beat a retired veteran returns to court for sentencing changes

Image

Increasing clouds, showers and storms. HIGH: 81

Image

Post 346 beats Sullivan

Image

Crews battle Thursday night fire in Clark County

Image

Martinsville schools plan to jump into the world of eSports

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Local teens turn tech waste into art

Image

Crime Stoppers: The search for Quentin Parker

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield