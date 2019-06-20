Clear

Post 346 beats Sullivan

Wayne Newton wins 14-4.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 11:46 PM
Posted By: Casey Miller

good evening.. it's a packed weekend of baseball here in the wabash valley.. thursday marks the start of the john e hayes invitational.. **and a pair of local teams kick things off.. terre haute post 346 taking on sullivan.. **and the visitors with two runners on in the 4th.. eli steimel knocks this one over to 3rd.. the decision not to throw home.. terre haute gives up the run to get the out at first.. but then the throw back to three is wild and sullivan leads 2-nothing.. **terre haute threatening in the bottom of the 4th though.. caleb gonser a hard hit liner to 2nd.. alex cooks makes a nice sliding stop and gets the out at first.. but post 346 takes the lead on the rbi groundout.. **they keep the pressure on.. still in the 4th.. pierson barnes gets ahold of it.. he singles out to center field to score will kelly.. terre haute leads 5-2.. **5th inning now.. sullivan back on the offensive.. isaac lane drives his own ball out to center field.. that cuts into the lead.. sullivan trailing 5-4 now.. **and that's when post 346 really wakes up.. brayton reed hits it on a line to center and the fielder can't make the play on it.. terre haute pushing the lead.. **two batters later.. garrett loyed keeps the hits coming with a shot out to left.. adam craig hauling it around 3rd and he's in to score.. the home team gets 14 runs in the final two innings at the plate.. terre haute post 346 opens the invitational with a victory.. wayne newton
