Crews battle Thursday night fire in Clark County

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 11:11 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 11:11 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

good, we have breaking news out of marshall, illinois. firefighters are on still on the scene of what we are told is a large house fire. you're looking at pictures news 10's sarah lehman sent us from the scene. the fire started a little more than an hour ago. we are told the fire is at a home at 154-54 east national road in marshall. the fire in under control at this hour. no one was hurt. however, we are told the fire was very large. the house is a total loss. it took two departments to fight the fire.
