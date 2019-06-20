Speech to Text for Crews battle Thursday night fire in Clark County

good, we have breaking news out of marshall, illinois. firefighters are on still on the scene of what we are told is a large house fire. you're looking at pictures news 10's sarah lehman sent us from the scene. the fire started a little more than an hour ago. we are told the fire is at a home at 154-54 east national road in marshall. the fire in under control at this hour. no one was hurt. however, we are told the fire was very large. the house is a total loss. it took two departments to fight the fire.