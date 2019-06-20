Clear

Martinsville schools plan to jump into the world of eSports

Martinsville schools plan to jump into the world of eSports

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 11:07 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 11:07 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

school may be out for the summer. but administration is still working hard all across the wabash valley. good evening and welcome to news 10 nightwatch. school leaders met tonight in martinsville, illinois... they discussed several matters... including offering an e-sports team or club.. e-sports is multiplayer, competitively played video games. it's a sport that's becoming more and more popular around the world. school officials are hoping this opens up a whole new world for more students. school leaders also approved their budget tonight... and it's good news for martinsville schools. the superintendent says the schools have "more" money than what they planned at the start of the year. leaders say the state is not requiring them to do a budget defecit plan. that's because all of the numbers are
