Speech to Text for Local teens turn tech waste into art

some teens in the community are taking recycling to a creative level... they are using electronic waste.. to create artwork! its through a program called "tech art" at the vigo county public library.. they use parts from computers and other devices to make unique objects the items came from pieces they've recycled through other programs.. this is the first year for the program.. but organizers say they are excited for it. "we're trying to recycle our old equipment and make the best use of it./// this is a creative alternative to make masterpieces which gives them a new life." the library has several summer programs going on right now.. you can find out more about some of