Clear

Crime Stoppers: The search for Quentin Parker

Crime Stoppers: The search for Quentin Parker

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 10:30 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 10:30 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers: The search for Quentin Parker

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

police need your help searching for a man wanted for drug dealing... vigo county sheriff john plasse explains in this weeks crime stoppers report. this week's crime stoppers report comes from the files of the vigo county drug task force. detectives are needing your help locating a wanted individual. take a look at this image. quentin parker has an active warrant for dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance out of division 3 superior court. parker is a 37 year old black male. he is approximately 6 feet tall with brown eyes and black hair. if you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news 10 i am sheriff john plasse. turning to the weather department... it is a much more calm day today, and we've even seen the sunshine! temperatures right
Terre Haute
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 64°
Rain still in the forecast
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Post 346 beats Sullivan

Image

Crews battle Thursday night fire in Clark County

Image

Martinsville schools plan to jump into the world of eSports

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Local teens turn tech waste into art

Image

Crime Stoppers: The search for Quentin Parker

Image

Police look for suspects in a robbery that left one man hurt

Image

Children's Museum of Indianapolis will give you a chance to visit Greece

Image

Federal Railroad Administration wants to hear from you about stopped trains

Image

Clay County Summer Food Program

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield