Speech to Text for Crime Stoppers: The search for Quentin Parker

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

police need your help searching for a man wanted for drug dealing... vigo county sheriff john plasse explains in this weeks crime stoppers report. this week's crime stoppers report comes from the files of the vigo county drug task force. detectives are needing your help locating a wanted individual. take a look at this image. quentin parker has an active warrant for dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and maintaining a common nuisance out of division 3 superior court. parker is a 37 year old black male. he is approximately 6 feet tall with brown eyes and black hair. if you have any information on this case please call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop or go online at wthitv.com and follow the links. remember all tips are anonymous and could receive up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest. for crime stoppers and news 10 i am sheriff john plasse. turning to the weather department... it is a much more calm day today, and we've even seen the sunshine! temperatures right