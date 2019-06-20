Speech to Text for Police look for suspects in a robbery that left one man hurt

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is a total loss.. a man is recovering tonight after police say he was robbed .. the robbery happened just after 9:30 last night in the 14- hundred block of 2nd avenue in terre haute.. police say they found the victim in the area of 11th and locust streets... he was taken to a local hospital for his injuries.. police say they're looking for multiple suspects... if you know anything...call crime stoppers.. that number is 812 238 stop..