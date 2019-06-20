Speech to Text for Federal Railroad Administration wants to hear from you about stopped trains

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

you railroaded. it's a term you've likely used to describe a time you've gotten stuck by a train. stopped trains and blocked crossings aren't just frustrating.....they can be dangerous. right now... there are no federal laws regulating stopped or slow trains. art blankenship says, "railroad, evidently, is above the law. always was. hopefully, won't always be." news 10's be." news 10's heather good is live this evening with more information about how you can report railroad crossing problems to a federal government agency. patrece and rondrell... the federal railroad administration is asking for your input. the agency wants to know about your issues involving stopped or slow trains and how the problems impact you. i caught back up with one man -- you may remember... his property is blocked by stopped trains on a daily basis. i wanted to see if he plans to report his issues to the f-r-a. the railroad crossing near art crossing near the railroad r-a. issues to the f-to report his issues to the f-r-a. the railroad crossing near art blankenship's home in terre haute was clear thursday morning. but he says -- trains can sit here for hours most nights. art blankenship says, "three nights this week, when i've come home, the train was there. i know one time it was there for over two hours. i don't know how long it had been there when i got there." we first met art in february of 20-18. that's when i got stuck on the wrong side of the tracks... old standup: "after 45 minutes, at least for me, waiting here at this crossing, the train is finally moving..." when i finally got to art... he told me about the time his wife needed an ambulance but a blocked crossing kept first responders away. art had to drive through a muddy field to get her to help. now... more than a year later... art is still driving through that same field to get around stopped trains. he says c-s-x has stopped responding. art blankenship says, "the guy that you gave me the number, i called him several times and he doesn't answer my calls anymore. i text him but it doesn't make any difference." art keeps track of the stopped trains... and says he'll be going online to give the federal railroad administration his input. art blankenship says, "i'm not sure that they really care. so far, the train people have not." the f-r-a wants your comments by august 13th. we have a link on our website that will take you to the r-f-a page... and walk you through the process. live in terre haute, heather good, news 10.