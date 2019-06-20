Speech to Text for Clay County Summer Food Program

well. "a summer food program says".. it wants to help children "who need it".. but it still needs "your help" to stil needs "your help" to do so! "today".. we stopped by the y-m-c-a of clay county. "leaders there" told us about their ongoing summer food program. they package and deliver food to children in need that live in clay county. they've partnered-up "with clay community schools" to get a list "of food insecure children". "they say".. things are working well.. but they can always use "more help". ////// ////// 00:59:58,15 "we're driving over 260 miles a day. so volunteers to help deliver the food and also just package the food... it's.. we need all of the above." /////// you can find-out how to be a volunteer.. or, how to sign-up a child up for the program by calling "the clay county y-m-c-a". that number? 812-442-6761.