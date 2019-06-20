Speech to Text for The rainy weather could cost consumers later on

"w-t-h-i t-v dot com". we've seen more than our fair share of rain so far this year.. and farmers are riding the rollercoaster. we've already told you that hoosier farmers have only planted "84"-percent of their corn crops. this time last year... "that number" was "100"-perce "those numbers" are down in soybean crops as well. experts "at purdue extension say".. farmers in vigo county are also behind schedule. they're having to cope with all the rain we've gotten.. at a certain point.. their delay in production "could" impact your wallet. ////// ///// 01:21:17,00 "consumers might see.. is a change in ethanol prices... or just like field corn... maybe it could as far as to impact livestock ." ////// ////// "experts say".. "the united states" is a very large producer of corn and beans. as a result.. the delay in planting "could impact" nationa export as