Many in Greene County are picking up the pieces

"100"-thousand-dollar bond. right now.. many residents "in greene county" are picking-up the pieces. "the tornado" that hit there saturday.. has left some with nothing.. and others with a lot of damage. "the red cross" is one of several groups that's currently working "to help those in need" that's where news 10's "richard solomon" was today. he shares more "on how people are recovering" and "how the red cross is lending a helping hand". ///// susie.. i ran into a few volunteers of the red cross. they told me they've been working to be some kind of aid to people....ever since the storm hit. volunteers were mainly in areas that were hit the hardest. i found a few working in the lawerence hollow area near bloomfield. today...they were giving out food and water. they also gave out clean up kits. volunteers came from many counties..including vigo. people who were hit by the tornado are still in shock. " it's bad. these people have been really hit hard down here. there's a lot of tree damage. i'm desvastated i'm sure everybody is thank god there's no fatalities how much trees is flying just stuff that belongs to me way up there" power is way up there" power is still out for many in that area.. stick with us...coming up at 6..i'll show you more of the damage first hand. we'll also hear from a family who says the storm changed their entire lives in a matter of seconds. back to you. /////// now remember.. "if" you received any damage from saturday's tornado or, flooding.. reporting that information is vital. "the emergency management office" is making it very easy for you. simply go to their website. there.. you'll find a link "to the damage assessment form" residents are being asked to only fill out pages "3" through "5". we've also placed a link to these forms "on our website" at w-t-h-i t-v