Speech to Text for Terre Haute man accused of molesting young girl for over a year

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

favor of the city". "a terre haute man" is facing "a number of serious sexual crime charges". "police" have arrested "41"-year-old "michael courtla south". "south" appeared in court this morning "to hear the charges against him". those include: "1"-count of "rape", "16"-counts of "sexu misconduct with a minor", and "2"-possession charges. "police say".. "south" sexually abused "a young girl" over the course of more than a year. according to court documents.. "d-n-a testing" was conducted on a number of items found inside of south's home. "south" goes back to court "tomorrow". meanwhile.. he remains in jail.. on