Speech to Text for '...if we aren't at the table where the decisions are being made, we are still segregated.' Local wo

total loss". "a woman" is raising questions "about ownership" and "operation of a local community center". "the booker t washington community center" is home to different organizations. "tess brooks-stephens" wants "the center" to be re-stored "as the hyte center". she presented the issue "at the terre haute parks board meeting" wednesday. "the city" owns the property and leases it. "brooks-stephens says".. "the hyte board" raised money t build the center.. and occupied it for many years. that changed "in june 20-07". "a court ruling stated".. that "the city".. and quote "hyte".. did not renew a lease agreement. "the ruling said".. "the hyte group" refused to surrender the facility. "brooks-stephens says".. "the hyte-board" should have ownership and "a say" in what happens at the facility. ///// /// "we need to understand that that segregation was just a short while ago, and even though we're no longer segregated visually, if we aren't at the table where the decisions are being made, we are still segregated. " ////// we asked "brooks-stevens" who was on the hyte center board. she would "not" reveal that information. "parks leaders said".. that they would look into the issue "with the city's legal team". "the city's attorney" referred us to a 20-08 court ruling on this issue. it was "in