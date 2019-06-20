Speech to Text for POLICE: Parke County man set fire to his garage and home before killing himself

set his "a rosedale "a rosedale man" set his garage and home on fire.. then, commits suicide. ///// good afternoon to you. i'm susan dinkel. it's thursday, june 20th. ///// within the last "20"-minutes.. "the parke coun sheriff's office".. tells "news 10".. "the victim" in this morning's double fire.. "committed suicide". authorities say.. "51"-year-old "joseph colliste set his garage on fire.. then his home. he then turned a gun on himself. it happened around "5"-o'clock this morning "in t villa rosa area" just south of lyford in parke county "on sher-fick lane". news 10's.. "jordan kudisch".. has been covering this story for you "since early this morning". she was on scene.. shortly after the fire started. /////// //////// jorda} there's no doubt emotions were high at the scene. family members gathered around the police tape.. as they waited more information. because this is such a sensitive subject---they did not want to go on camera. however---they did share with me what happened before we arrived. here's what i can tell you. the residents who "lived" in these nearby homes were related to "joseph." one family member says she was woken up by a loud sound. outside.. "2"-different fires. she immediately grabbed her "6"-year-old son and ran to safety. parke county sheriff "justin cole" talks about the initial call. "at about 5 am we received calls at our dispatch center of a residents garage on fire. when fire units arrived and officers arrived they eventually discovered that there was one body inside the trailer or residence." //////// "the mobile home" received "the mobile "the mobile home" received "moderate damage".. while "the garage" i considered "a