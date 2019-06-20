Clear

Thursday Afternoon Weather

Storm Team 10

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 12:47 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 12:47 PM
Posted By: WTHI Staff

we'll stay mainly cloudy for the afternoon, but a few breaks of sunshine may still show up before the day ends. partly cloudy tonight, and a few pockets of fog can't be ruled out. cooler, with a low at 58. partly sunny and a slight chance of showers for your friday, a high at 82.
Terre Haute
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 71°
Indianapolis
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Rockville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
