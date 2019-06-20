Clear

Truck Convoy Coles County Fairgrounds June 29th 8-4pm

Free to public but $50 for registration for trucks to join convoy. All proceeds go to Make a Wish Foundation.

- 4 p.m. free to public, but $50 for registration for trucks to join convoy. the truck convoy event consists of a generous community of businesses and owner operators that enter the convoy for a registration fee with their tractor & trailers, service trucks & tow trucks all to benefit make-a-wish illinois. the trucks will travel from charleston to mattoon and
