Speech to Text for Victim in deadly fire identified

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we're we're following a developing story for you at this hour. a parke county resident died early this morning. that's after two structures caught fire at a rosedale home. the fire took place just before 5 a.m. the lyford fire chief confirmed 51 year old joseph collester was still inside the home during the incident. emotions were high as family members gathered around the site. they asked to not be on camera, but they did tell us the fire woke them up from their sleep. they ran across the street to avoid the danger. "we got called to the scene about 4:55 for a couple structures on fire here at south sherfick lane. upon our arrival we were told that there was possibly someone inside at this time the state fire marshall is investigating the scene." ems and firefighters tell us that the cause of the fire is still unknown.. and under investigation. we will continue to bring