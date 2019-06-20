Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Bringing 'h.o.p.e' to the Wabash Valley: A new mental health program designed to help those in need

There is a serious shortage of mental health professionals in the Hoosier state and because of it, experts say it could take weeks for someone to see a doctor. The time between seeing a professional is critical as it could be a matter of life or death. One local man has stepped up to create a new program right here in the Wabash Valley and the purpose is to provide services for those who need it as soon as they need it.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 11:11 AM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 11:11 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Bringing 'h.o.p.e' to the Wabash Valley: A new mental health program designed to help those in need

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to you. as mental health rises... resources in the area are becoming slim.. a new program is stepping in to help. it's called "hope-filled solutions." and it got started by a local man who started by a local man who wants to ensure everyone in the area has access to a professional. while the program is new... it seems to already be benefitting the area. news 10's jordan kudisch is live this morning. she has more on what's behind this program. jon..alia.. here's why the program is so unique. it also accepts individuals without health insurance. in fact, the owner of the business says he created it with those in mind. here's how it works... appointments are at a first-come-frst serve basis. the co-pay for each visit is 20-dollars.. but if the person cannot pay at that time, they can leave just 1-dollar and they'll be seen by a professional. martinez says at the end of the day someones mental health being taken care of... is more important than money. "so if someone comes in and they say hey i just don't have it. you have a dollar? that's fine with me cause that long term change will last you a lifetime and it gives me the validation that i've actually changed someones life." coming up in the next half hour.. you'll hear why martinez says it's important to take that 'first" step to seeing a professional when you're unsure.. reporting live in terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10. back to
Terre Haute
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 63°
Rockville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 67°
Casey
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Brazil
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Marshall
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Rain still ahead, not as heavy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Victim in deadly fire identified

Image

Bringing 'h.o.p.e' to the Wabash Valley: A new mental health program designed to help those in need

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Crews battle fatal early morning fire

Image

A few spotty showers and cloudy. Some afternoon clearning. High: 75°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Vigo County students 'Rock Around the Block in musical

Image

Park leaders discuss plan to fight invasive species at Dobbs Park

Image

Local leaders work to fight homeless problem

Image

"...the road to recovery is going to be very long in this part of the country." Red Cross working t

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield