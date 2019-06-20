Speech to Text for Bringing 'h.o.p.e' to the Wabash Valley: A new mental health program designed to help those in need

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to you. as mental health rises... resources in the area are becoming slim.. a new program is stepping in to help. it's called "hope-filled solutions." and it got started by a local man who started by a local man who wants to ensure everyone in the area has access to a professional. while the program is new... it seems to already be benefitting the area. news 10's jordan kudisch is live this morning. she has more on what's behind this program. jon..alia.. here's why the program is so unique. it also accepts individuals without health insurance. in fact, the owner of the business says he created it with those in mind. here's how it works... appointments are at a first-come-frst serve basis. the co-pay for each visit is 20-dollars.. but if the person cannot pay at that time, they can leave just 1-dollar and they'll be seen by a professional. martinez says at the end of the day someones mental health being taken care of... is more important than money. "so if someone comes in and they say hey i just don't have it. you have a dollar? that's fine with me cause that long term change will last you a lifetime and it gives me the validation that i've actually changed someones life." coming up in the next half hour.. you'll hear why martinez says it's important to take that 'first" step to seeing a professional when you're unsure.. reporting live in terre haute, jordan kudisch, news 10. back to