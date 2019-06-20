All You Need to Know for Thursday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we continue to follow breaking news out of parke county, indiana. that's where a major house fire was reported just before five this morning. news 10's jordan kudish is live at the scene. jordan - what have you learned? jordan confirms two separate fires at the scene just west of rosedale, indiana. the fire started just before 5:00 a.m. a fatality has been confirmed.

forest park in brazil has been hit with vandalism in recent weeks. damages include graffiti, broken sinks, and even a toilet that was caught on fire. the park superintendent says they've seen more damage this year than in years past. he says part of it is due to kids being out of school for the summer. if you have any information on the recent vandalism... call crime stoppers at 812-238-stop.

meanwhile - terre haute police are looking for three burglary suspects after an incident at honey creek mall. police say two people hid inside "vendors village" until it closed saturday night. when gathering items they were caught by a security guard. the duo reportedly beat-up the guard, broke a door to the mall, and got in a van. There a 3rd suspect was waiting. police say the van crashed at u-s highway 41 and jessica drive in southern vigo county. and all three suspects took off. if you know who or where these people are call police or crime stoppers..

a terre haute man could face charges after a crash in parke county. it happened Tuesday near u-s- highway 36. that's just east of billie creek village. police say eldon haviland was going west. that's when he drove left of center and sideswiped a vehicle. officials say his car overturned and landed in a ditch. according to police haviland took off. a k-9 tracked him to a nearby barn. haviland also had an outstanding warrant for dealing methamphetamine.

help is available in greene county for victims of saturday's tornado. the american red cross set up a shelter at a local fire station over the weekend.. yesterday they passed out supplies to about 60 people in the area. more help could be available. that's why greene county's board president is filing for federal assistance. but before that can happen... you need to report the damage. you can see that form on our website.. wthi tv dot com.. or at the bloomfield-eastern public library.

Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. West wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Thursday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers before 7pm. Mostly clear, then becoming mostly cloudy toward daybreak, with a low around 58. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light southeast wind.