Clear

A few spotty showers and cloudy. Some afternoon clearning. High: 75°

While a few spotty showers can't be ruled out for your Thursday, late in the day, some sunshine should begin to emerge.

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 6:42 AM
Updated: Jun 20, 2019 6:45 AM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for A few spotty showers and cloudy. Some afternoon clearning. High: 75°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Thursday: A few spotty showers and cloudy. Some afternoon clearning. High: 75°

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 58°

Friday: Several hours of sun and clouds. Afternoon showers/storms. High: 82°

Detailed Forecast:

We're in a brief break between weather systems. (Whew, deep breath). While a few spotty showers can't be ruled out for your Thursday, late in the day, some sunshine should begin to emerge. That said, another stationary front is moving in from the southwest. This will start kicking out waves in the atmosphere and keep occasional rain around through Friday. Showers and storms look possible again for Saturday and Sunday.

Terre Haute
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 69°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Brazil
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Marshall
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 69°
Rain still ahead, not as heavy!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A few spotty showers and cloudy. Some afternoon clearning. High: 75°

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Vigo County students 'Rock Around the Block in musical

Image

Park leaders discuss plan to fight invasive species at Dobbs Park

Image

Local leaders work to fight homeless problem

Image

"...the road to recovery is going to be very long in this part of the country." Red Cross working t

Image

Occasional thunderstorms, some with heavy rainfall. Low: 65°

Image

Hey Kevin June 19th

Image

Local Farmers' Market seeing an impact from the rain

Image

Colts training camp

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield