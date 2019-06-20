Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Thursday: A few spotty showers and cloudy. Some afternoon clearning. High: 75°

Thursday night: Partly cloudy. Low: 58°

Friday: Several hours of sun and clouds. Afternoon showers/storms. High: 82°

Detailed Forecast:

We're in a brief break between weather systems. (Whew, deep breath). While a few spotty showers can't be ruled out for your Thursday, late in the day, some sunshine should begin to emerge. That said, another stationary front is moving in from the southwest. This will start kicking out waves in the atmosphere and keep occasional rain around through Friday. Showers and storms look possible again for Saturday and Sunday.