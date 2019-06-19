Speech to Text for Wednesday Late Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the rest of the week here's a look at numbers as we go to break.. you're watching news 10 on my fox 10... tonight showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. some of the storms could produce heavy rain. low around 64. south southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. chance of precipitation is 90%. new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. thursday a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. some of the storms could produce heavy rain. cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77. northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 61. northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. thanks weather... coming up in sports, we'll share with you the upcoming colts training the upcoming share with