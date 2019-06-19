Clear

Vigo County students 'Rock Around the Block in musical

Vigo County students 'Rock Around the Block in musical

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 10:42 PM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Vigo County students 'Rock Around the Block in musical

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

out school's out for summer... and that means it's the perfect time for a little "rock and roll" vigo county students performed "rock around the block." tonight. it's part of the district's performing arts workshop. an annual event that combines musical talent from several vigo county middle and high schools. the musical "rock around the block" features music inspired by '50's rock. those over the program say it's a wonderful way for kids to stay creative... even during summer break. 00:56:22,23 "the kids really get out of this, that experience to experience the fine arts, and they also really build commeroderie with students from across the county." tonight's performance took place at woodrow wilson middle school. the students spent 12 days together rehearsing
Terre Haute
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Robinson
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Brazil
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Marshall
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Heavy Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

Vigo County students 'Rock Around the Block in musical

Image

Park leaders discuss plan to fight invasive species at Dobbs Park

Image

Local leaders work to fight homeless problem

Image

"...the road to recovery is going to be very long in this part of the country." Red Cross working t

Image

Occasional thunderstorms, some with heavy rainfall. Low: 65°

Image

Hey Kevin June 19th

Image

Local Farmers' Market seeing an impact from the rain

Image

Colts training camp

Image

WIN an All-Star Game Prize Pack

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield