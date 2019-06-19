Speech to Text for Vigo County students 'Rock Around the Block in musical

out school's out for summer... and that means it's the perfect time for a little "rock and roll" vigo county students performed "rock around the block." tonight. it's part of the district's performing arts workshop. an annual event that combines musical talent from several vigo county middle and high schools. the musical "rock around the block" features music inspired by '50's rock. those over the program say it's a wonderful way for kids to stay creative... even during summer break. 00:56:22,23 "the kids really get out of this, that experience to experience the fine arts, and they also really build commeroderie with students from across the county." tonight's performance took place at woodrow wilson middle school. the students spent 12 days together rehearsing