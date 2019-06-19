Speech to Text for Park leaders discuss plan to fight invasive species at Dobbs Park

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

through donations. park leaders are working to battle invasive species at a terre haute park... we've told you before that dobbs park has had a problem with "asian honeysuckle" for some time... volunteers have been working long hours to combat that issue.. but they need more help.. at a parks meeting tonight..park leaders proposed the idea of bringing in trees inc. for grant money.. leaders say they aren't able to get the grants themselves. it would take 3 years for the project. if approved.. it would