Speech to Text for Local leaders work to fight homeless problem

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at the bloomfield-eastern public library. more than 400 people in terre haute are homeless -- or days away from becoming homeless. that's according to the group "loyal veterans battalion." now some local leaders are working together to try and help those people and keep the community safe and clean. news 10's sarah lehman went around terre haute today to see how serious the problem was. new for you tonight on nightwatch... she joins us now in studio with more.. patrece...rondrell... i went around the city with assistant fire chief norm loudermilk today seeing the areas where groups of homeless people are camping was shocking. literally right behind the tree lines there are tons of tents and camps set up where people are living. loudermilk and other leaders are looking into something the community can do. "we're not looking for a handout, everybody needs a handup now and then." driving through terre haute, you may see a few people sleeping on benches -- or panhandeling for money -- but behind some of the tree lines in the city is a whole different world. "it's temporary and they don't have a choice. make the best of a bad situation and it beats being locked up." recently assistant fire chief norm loudermilk says they've gotten a small epidemic of calls for illegal burns. "in investigating those illegal burns why businesses are complaning of people burning on their property or that people are complaning along this heritage trail that they're burning and we get called out /// noticing in a very short amount of time the various temporary camps that people have set up" now...loudermilk wants help in setting up a place for these people. a place where, he says, they can have running water... a bathroom or porta potty... and somewhere safe and more sanitary. "the people that are staying in these areas are cooking in there they're going to the restroom there and of course being a trail riding a bike jogging makes it kind of a health hazzard." charles compton is living in one of these areas he says even just a small area like that would make a huge difference... "that would be fabulous that would just be very helpful and help us keep the enviornment clean you know we're not here to trash anythingthis is our home you know i was born and raised here." loudermilk has brought the issue up to other local leaders to see if there is anything that can be done. "i think that we can judge a society on how we treat our people that are disadvantaged and right now they are and so i'd like to be able to see them given a better oppurtunity." loudermilk says he wants loudermilk loudermilk oppurtunity." better oppurtunity." loudermilk says he wants something to be done soon to help them -- and also to make sure others in the community stay safe. back to you. norm loudermilk is not the only one looking for a solution.. vigo county commissioner brenden kearns is looking at starting and building a heating and cooling center. it would be a place where people with no where else to go to get warm during the winter and cool down during the summer. loudermilk says he fully supports the idea.. but he thinks we need a short