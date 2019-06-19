Speech to Text for "...the road to recovery is going to be very long in this part of the country." Red Cross working t

communities are still picking up the pieces in the hoosier state after severe weather hit hard last weekend.. at least 10 tornadoes touched down in indiana saturday.. that includes an e-f-2 in greene county... the american red cross has been working closely with greene county emergency services to help those affected.. they set up a shelter at a local fire station over the weekend.. today-- they say they spent the day passing out supplies to about 60 people in the area. volunteers say they helped about 100 yesterday. "most of it is in the lawrence hollow trailer park. that's where a lot of folks still don't have electricity. so we are making sure that they get the food and water /// it's pretty devastating.. the road to recovery is going to be very long in this part of the county." help could be available. that's why greene county's board president is filing for federal assistance. but before that can happen... you need to report that damage. you can access that form on our website.. wthi tv dot com.. or