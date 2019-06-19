Speech to Text for Occasional thunderstorms, some with heavy rainfall. Low: 65°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'll have i'll have your full forecast...coming up after the break. but first...here's a look at your numbers from today. you're watching news 10 at 6 on wthi. news 10's sarah lehman shot this weather video in terre haute today. tonight showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. some of the storms could produce heavy rain. low around 64. south southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. chance of precipitation is 90%. new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. thursday a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. some of the storms could produce heavy rain. cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77. northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 61. northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. coming up in sports, we'll share with you the upcoming share with