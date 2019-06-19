Clear
Occasional thunderstorms, some with heavy rainfall. Low: 65°

A cold front will be moving through the area over the next several hours. Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall will be possible.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 6:46 PM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 6:46 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Occasional thunderstorms, some with heavy rainfall. Low: 65°

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

i'll have i'll have your full forecast...coming up after the break. but first...here's a look at your numbers from today. you're watching news 10 at 6 on wthi. news 10's sarah lehman shot this weather video in terre haute today. tonight showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. some of the storms could produce heavy rain. low around 64. south southwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. chance of precipitation is 90%. new rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible. thursday a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before noon. some of the storms could produce heavy rain. cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77. northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. thursday night partly cloudy, with a low around 61. northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. coming up in sports, we'll share with you the upcoming share with
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Heavy Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield