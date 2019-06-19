Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Colts training camp

Colts release training camp schedule

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 6:32 PM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 6:32 PM
Posted By: Rick Semmler

Speech to Text for Colts training camp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

victories.... you know the nfl season isn't far away when teams start announcing their training camp schedule.... the colts today released their camp schedule.....it'll run july 25th through august 16th... for the second year in a row it'll be held at westfield's grand park sports campus.... training camp is free, but if you're planning on going fans have to obtain a free ticket each day on the colts website here's a look at some of the colts key dates during camp... they'll have 16 practices....all taking place during the morning or afternoon....no morning or afternoon....no night practices this year, kind of a suprise...they were always popular in the past... first one is thursday, july 25th from 2 to 3:40 pm... they'll have joint practices with the cleveland browns on august 14th and 15th from 4 pm to 6 pm.... the colts organization can't wait to get things going again next month! <"i'm so pumped. players are so excited to. they had such a good experience last year. they are looking forward to going back. so is our entire personnel side.> if you'd like to see the entire colts training camp
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Heavy Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Occasional thunderstorms, some with heavy rainfall. Low: 65°

Image

Hey Kevin June 19th

Image

Local Farmers' Market seeing an impact from the rain

Image

Colts training camp

Image

WIN an All-Star Game Prize Pack

Image

Children get hands-on experience in the kitchen during summer camp

Image

100 Women Who Care makes a donation to the Swope Art Museum

Image

Terre Haute Rex takes part in community service event

Image

New traffic light to be installed on U.S. 41 ahead of southside Menards opening

Image

Knox County swears in new K-9 officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield