Speech to Text for Colts training camp

victories.... you know the nfl season isn't far away when teams start announcing their training camp schedule.... the colts today released their camp schedule.....it'll run july 25th through august 16th... for the second year in a row it'll be held at westfield's grand park sports campus.... training camp is free, but if you're planning on going fans have to obtain a free ticket each day on the colts website here's a look at some of the colts key dates during camp... they'll have 16 practices....all taking place during the morning or afternoon....no morning or afternoon....no night practices this year, kind of a suprise...they were always popular in the past... first one is thursday, july 25th from 2 to 3:40 pm... they'll have joint practices with the cleveland browns on august 14th and 15th from 4 pm to 6 pm.... the colts organization can't wait to get things going again next month! <"i'm so pumped. players are so excited to. they had such a good experience last year. they are looking forward to going back. so is our entire personnel side.> if you'd like to see the entire colts training camp