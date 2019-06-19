Clear
Children get hands-on experience in the kitchen during summer camp

Local kids are on summer vacation, but that doesn't mean they have to stop learning.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 6:26 PM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 6:26 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

the year. local kids are on summer vacation. but that doesn't mean the learning has to to stop. news 10 stopped by deming park in terre haute today. that's where terre haute parks and recreation held its summer camp for kids. today they learned the in's and out's of the kitchen. they cooked two different recipes today. they even got to take their creations home. organizers say it's important to learn skills like this at an early age. "it's something that they can do at home with their families. spending time together and making memories. if they're in 4h they've got a head start on learning how to cook. when they get to that age they know the safety of cooking and not being burned. it's just really fun for them to learn something new and be able to enjoy what they eat as well." there's still time to attend the cooking class at deming park. the parks department will hold three more classes. they're on july 3rd,17th and
