Clear
100 Women Who Care makes a donation to the Swope Art Museum

100 Women Who Care in Vigo County stopped by the Swope Art Museum in Terre Haute on Wednesday.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 6:24 PM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

to pick up trash and weeds. a group of local women proved they care today. 100 women who care in vigo county stopped by the swope art museum. they donated a check worth more than 13-thousand dollars. the museum will use the money to replace its windows. museum leaders say they could certainly use the help. "this is an old building and our windows don't provide the kind of protection that our collection needs. these funds will allow us to complete the replacement of the windows and a couple of doors that will completely more weather proof our facility." 100 women who care is made up of local women. they vote on which organizations to donate to throughout
