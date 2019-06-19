Speech to Text for New traffic light to be installed on U.S. 41 ahead of southside Menards opening

have a we have a note to pass along to you in tonight's traffic alert. the south side of vigo county will soon have a new stop light. news 10 spoke with the indiana department of transportation. leaders there say crews are in the process of putting in a stop light on u.s. 41 and woodsmall drive. that's near ivy tech community college. it's also where a new menards is in the works. in-dot leaders say they hope to control traffic coming in and out of that menards. the light will be active around mid-july. leaders will give a three day notice before they flip the switch.