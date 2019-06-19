Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Knox County swears in new K-9 officer

K-9 Blast is the newest member of the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 6:20 PM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 6:20 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Knox County swears in new K-9 officer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dealing methamphetamine. the knox county sheriff's office has a new k-9 unit. k-9 "blast" has been training for almost a year. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how his handler is glad to finally get him on the road. "every k-9 officer has to go through riggerous training to be ready for the road. that's no different for the knox county sheriff's department's newest member...k-9 blast. however his training didn't cost the department a dime." knox county deputy david linenburg has been with the department for ten years. in that ten year's he's always been involved with the department's k-9 unit. "when we do k-9 nationals here i help them with that. i go to k-9 training over in bedford as often as i can on my own just because i enjoy the working dog." that passion brought him to train k-9 blast as his new partner. nat} "myself and tony neal, we spent the last year training blast in narcotics and patrol work and tracking." training that wasn't always easy. "i'm new and there was frustration days where i was like 'oh i can't do this'. and then the dog was way better than me and i just had to learn that trust my dog." after a years worth of work blast can now quickly sniff out narcotics. training that came at no cost to the knox county sheriff's department. "i've done all of it on my off time at my expense. so i presented it to the sheriff and he told me that he would take him on." the training is a big deal...as the department's k-9 unit runs on donations. linenburg says he is just glad to get blast out on the road. "i'm very excited. we swear in today at four oclock and i am super excited about it." "blast is only the second k-9 here at the department. in knox county, gary brian news 10."
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Heavy Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Occasional thunderstorms, some with heavy rainfall. Low: 65°

Image

Hey Kevin June 19th

Image

Local Farmers' Market seeing an impact from the rain

Image

Colts training camp

Image

WIN an All-Star Game Prize Pack

Image

Children get hands-on experience in the kitchen during summer camp

Image

100 Women Who Care makes a donation to the Swope Art Museum

Image

Terre Haute Rex takes part in community service event

Image

New traffic light to be installed on U.S. 41 ahead of southside Menards opening

Image

Knox County swears in new K-9 officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield