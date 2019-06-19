Speech to Text for Knox County swears in new K-9 officer

dealing methamphetamine. the knox county sheriff's office has a new k-9 unit. k-9 "blast" has been training for almost a year. news 10 bureau chief gary brian tells us how his handler is glad to finally get him on the road. "every k-9 officer has to go through riggerous training to be ready for the road. that's no different for the knox county sheriff's department's newest member...k-9 blast. however his training didn't cost the department a dime." knox county deputy david linenburg has been with the department for ten years. in that ten year's he's always been involved with the department's k-9 unit. "when we do k-9 nationals here i help them with that. i go to k-9 training over in bedford as often as i can on my own just because i enjoy the working dog." that passion brought him to train k-9 blast as his new partner. nat} "myself and tony neal, we spent the last year training blast in narcotics and patrol work and tracking." training that wasn't always easy. "i'm new and there was frustration days where i was like 'oh i can't do this'. and then the dog was way better than me and i just had to learn that trust my dog." after a years worth of work blast can now quickly sniff out narcotics. training that came at no cost to the knox county sheriff's department. "i've done all of it on my off time at my expense. so i presented it to the sheriff and he told me that he would take him on." the training is a big deal...as the department's k-9 unit runs on donations. linenburg says he is just glad to get blast out on the road. "i'm very excited. we swear in today at four oclock and i am super excited about it." "blast is only the second k-9 here at the department. in knox county, gary brian news 10."