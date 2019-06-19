Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Terre Haute man arrested when police say he fled the scene of a Parke County crash

Police say Eldon Haviland was heading west when he drove left of center and sideswiped a vehicle.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 6:16 PM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 6:16 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Terre Haute man arrested when police say he fled the scene of a Parke County crash

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

call crime stoppers. 812-238-stop. back to you. police have arrested a terre haute man after a crash in parke county. it happened yesterday near u.s. highway 36. it's just east of billie creek village. you're looking at a map of the area. police say "eldon haviland" traveled west... when he drove left of center and sideswiped a vehicle. officials say his car overturned and landed in a ditch. according to police haviland took off. they say k-9 jax tracked him to a nearby barn. this was his first job tracking and he was succesful. emergency crews took him to a local hospital. they then, took him into police custody. haviland could face charges in connection to this crash. he also had an outstanding warrant for
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Heavy Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Occasional thunderstorms, some with heavy rainfall. Low: 65°

Image

Hey Kevin June 19th

Image

Local Farmers' Market seeing an impact from the rain

Image

Colts training camp

Image

WIN an All-Star Game Prize Pack

Image

Children get hands-on experience in the kitchen during summer camp

Image

100 Women Who Care makes a donation to the Swope Art Museum

Image

Terre Haute Rex takes part in community service event

Image

New traffic light to be installed on U.S. 41 ahead of southside Menards opening

Image

Knox County swears in new K-9 officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield