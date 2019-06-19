Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

'It's been a lot more destructive than in years past,' local park deals with worse vandalism this su

Broken sinks, toilets and spray painted walls are just some of the things that have happened so far this summer at Forest Park. Those at the park said damage this year has been worse than previous years.

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 6:15 PM
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 6:15 PM
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for 'It's been a lot more destructive than in years past,' local park deals with worse vandalism this su

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

claims. a local community has seen an increase in vandalism at a local park. on news 10 first at five.. we told you about a "mess" at forest park in brazil. news 10's jada huddlestun was at the park today. she explains how folks there are working to stop these vandals.. and how you can help. kids are out of school.. and that means they have more free time on their hands. those at the park say this often leads to more acts of vandalism. damage at forest park has ranged from broken sinks.. toilets.. playground equipment.. and even grafitti. i spoke with the park superintendent today. he says besides the brazil police department providing extra patrols around the park.. they've also hightened security. "we've recently upgraded some camera systems that we've got. we've got some hd night vision cameras that we've just installed, and then just the public really helps a lot by keeping an eye on things and calling in and reporting when somebody is damaging something. that allows us to get here quickly and hopefully we can catch them in the process." if you have any information on who may behind this most recent vandalism.. you're asked to
Terre Haute
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Indianapolis
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Heavy Rain Possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Occasional thunderstorms, some with heavy rainfall. Low: 65°

Image

Hey Kevin June 19th

Image

Local Farmers' Market seeing an impact from the rain

Image

Colts training camp

Image

WIN an All-Star Game Prize Pack

Image

Children get hands-on experience in the kitchen during summer camp

Image

100 Women Who Care makes a donation to the Swope Art Museum

Image

Terre Haute Rex takes part in community service event

Image

New traffic light to be installed on U.S. 41 ahead of southside Menards opening

Image

Knox County swears in new K-9 officer

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

4 tornadoes confirmed in Indiana, additional damage reported in Illinois

${article.thumbnail.title}

Many are using Pride month to spread awareness of few resources

${article.thumbnail.title}

National Weather Service visiting areas hit with severe weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

New report shows Eighth and Ninth Streets should remain one-way

Image

Joy of Inclusion: Special Olympics athletes share what the games mean to them

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cadet injured in wreck is healing and back at training camp according to father

${article.thumbnail.title}

New recruits graduate academy as community honors fallen firefighters

Image

ISU considering tuition hike, public forum set for this week

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Harry Potter' will soon add 4 new e-books to the wizarding world

${article.thumbnail.title}

October criminal record expungement event set in Springfield