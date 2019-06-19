Speech to Text for Greene County leaders ask residents with storm damage to report i

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

communities communities are still picking up the pieces after this weekend's round of severe weather. that's when at least 10 tornadoes touched down in the hoosier state. one of those tornadoes touched down in greene county, indiana. today news 10 spoke with volunteers on the ground. they walked us through the aftermath. "multiple homes affected by it, trees fall on them, some were minor damage, some of them had been totally wiped out. trees two, three, foot diameter totally uprooted...{splic} it was just unbelievable." help could be available. that's why greene county's board president is filing for federal assistance. but before that can happen... you need to report that damage. all you have to do is go online. at the greene county emergency management website you'll find a link to the damage assessment form. officials are asking residents to fill out pages three through five. you'll need to email it to the address on your screen after you fill it out. it will also be on our website... w-t-h-i-tv dot com. if you don't have access to a computer...staff at the eastern and bloomfield branches of the