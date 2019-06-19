Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Clear
Jun 19, 2019
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 3:56 PM
showers and storms will begin developing for the afternoon and some of them could become strong to severe. damaging wind gusts will be the main threat. highs today will climb into the low 80s. then showers and storms stay with us tonight - low at 66. then, showers and storms are still possible for the first part of the day tomorrow, a high at 76.
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 77°
Indianapolis
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Rockville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Strong-to-severe showers and storms ahead!
