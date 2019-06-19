Speech to Text for Wednesday Afternoon Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

break 1 showers and storms will begin developing for the afternoon and some of them could become strong to severe. damaging wind gusts will be the main threat. highs today will climb into the low 80s. then showers and storms stay with us tonight - low at 66. then, showers and storms are still possible for the first part of the day tomorrow, a high at 76. showers and storms will begin developing for the afternoon and some of them could become strong to severe. damaging wind gusts will be the main threat. highs today will climb into the low 80s. then showers and storms stay with us tonight - low at 66. then, showers and storms are still possible for the first part of the day tomorrow, a high at 76. health experts are showers and storms will begin developing for the afternoon and some of them could become strong to severe. damaging wind gusts will be the main threat. highs today will climb into the low 80s. then showers and storms stay with us tonight - low at 66. then, showers and storms are still possible for the first part of the day tomorrow, a showers and storms will begin developing for the afternoon and some of them could become strong to severe. damaging wind gusts will be the main threat. highs today will climb into the low 80s. then showers and storms stay with us tonight - low at 66. then, showers and storms are still possible for the first part of the day tomorrow, a high at 76. showers and storms will begin developing for the afternoon and some of them could become strong to severe. damaging wind gusts will be the main threat. highs today will climb into the low 80s. then showers and storms stay with us tonight - low at 66. then, showers and storms are still possible for the first part of the day tomorrow, a showers and storms will begin developing for the afternoon and some of them could become strong to severe. damaging wind gusts will be