Speech to Text for The controversial debate continues for the Vigo County Jail

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the vigo county jail remains a "big" talker across the wabash valley. in may.... county councilman "chris switzer" brought in a sheriff from saginaw michigan. he talked about building a jail at a lower cost.. much like the saginaw jail... some say the conversation has brought on concerns for taxpayers. news 10's jordan kudisch joins us this morning live from the new jail location. she has explains some of those concerns. alia... the sheriff's visit defintely sparked some conversation here in the valley. it even brought on some controversy between councilmembers and commissioners. the main question remains: can we build at a lower cost? councilman switzer introduced the idea just a few months ago. that's after "stu's golf course" was chosen as the new jail location. switzer felt that building the jail away from the "courthouse" only took on a financial burden. this conversation had many taxpayers wondering if the same was possible for vigo county. county comissioner president--brad anderson.. says switzer's plan wouldn't work in the state of indiana...and it only brought on confusion for the community. and switzer says the purpose was to bring other options into play..while trying to spend less money..not confuse the public. right now there is no exact cost for the jail... that's because the county is waiting on the design to go to bid. answers can be given in about three weeks. reporting live in terre haute, jordan kudisch,