Crossroads Repertory Theatre

The summer season gegins this Friday and runs through July 14th.

jon talks with chris berchild, artistic director for the crossroads repertory theatre. the summer seasons begins this friday and runs through july 14th. standard ticket: $20.00 new theater, 536 n. 7th st., terre haute evening performances at 7:30 p.m., matinees at 3:00 p.m. flex tickets (4 tickets to use for whichever production you choose): $64.00 group pricing (15 or more): $16.00 faculty and staff (must show staff id): $16.00 other students (must show staff id): $16.00 with valid student id isu students (must show student id): free with valid student id standard ticket: $20.00 flex tickets (4 tickets to use for whichever production you choose): $64.00 group pricing (15 or more): $16.00 faculty and staff (must show staff id): $16.00 other students (must show staff id): $16.00 with valid student id isu students (must show student id): free with valid student id -ring of fire the johnny cash musical by richard maltby, jr. and bill meade music by johnny cash opens june 21 -romeo and juliet the classic tale of star-crossed lovers! by william shakespeare opens june 28 -the miraculous journey of edward tulane a wonderful stage adaptation of the favorite children's book! adapted by dwayne hartford from the book by kate dicamillo opens
