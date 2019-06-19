Clear

Showers and storms. Possible strong storms with heavy rainfall. High: 81°

A cold front is set to drop through the area today from northwest to southeast.

Jun 19, 2019
Updated: Jun 19, 2019 7:40 AM
Scott Arnold

Wednesday: Showers and storms. Possible strong storms with heavy rainfall. High: 81°

Wednesday night: Occasional thunderstorms, some with heavy rainfall. Low: 64°

Thursday: Showers and storms, then turning partly sunny. High: 76°

Detailed Forecast:

A cold front is set to drop through the area today from northwest to southeast. This will bring showers and thunderstorms, some of which could reach strong-to-severe criteria. The first wave looks to land early in the afternoon with a potential secondary wave hitting later this evening. Damaging wind gusts, large size hail and very heavy rainfall all look to be in the equation. While tornadic activity doesn't look to be a part of this system, a few brief spin-ups cannot be ruled out. Make sure you're staying weather-aware by checking this page, as well as having a way to receive severe weather alerts and information.

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
