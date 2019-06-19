Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

Wednesday: Showers and storms. Possible strong storms with heavy rainfall. High: 81°

Wednesday night: Occasional thunderstorms, some with heavy rainfall. Low: 64°

Thursday: Showers and storms, then turning partly sunny. High: 76°

Detailed Forecast:

A cold front is set to drop through the area today from northwest to southeast. This will bring showers and thunderstorms, some of which could reach strong-to-severe criteria. The first wave looks to land early in the afternoon with a potential secondary wave hitting later this evening. Damaging wind gusts, large size hail and very heavy rainfall all look to be in the equation. While tornadic activity doesn't look to be a part of this system, a few brief spin-ups cannot be ruled out. Make sure you're staying weather-aware by checking this page, as well as having a way to receive severe weather alerts and information.